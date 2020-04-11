UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,936 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

