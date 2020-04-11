UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lindsay worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LNN opened at $101.27 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 85.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

