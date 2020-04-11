UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,024 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

3D Systems stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

