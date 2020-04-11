UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Ardmore Shipping worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

