UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,149 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

