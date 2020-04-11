UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,757 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Meredith worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $672.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $50,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,304.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Mccreery bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,690.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

