UBS Group AG Buys 1,465 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,854,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,355,493. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

