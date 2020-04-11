UBS Group AG Buys 2,241 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $29.49 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $984.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.