UBS Group AG Buys 3,955 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after purchasing an additional 142,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.