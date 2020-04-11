UBS Group AG Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Scholastic worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Scholastic stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

