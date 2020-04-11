UBS Group AG Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

NYSE NAN opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.