UBS Group AG Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 265.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $3,777,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

