UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.29.

Shares of SEDG opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,349,536 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

