UBS Group AG Purchases 39,240 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Enerplus worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Enerplus Corp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

