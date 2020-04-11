UBS Group AG Sells 51,503 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,795,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,536,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.