Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

