Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $163.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Shares of UNP opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

