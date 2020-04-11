United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.