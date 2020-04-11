Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Unitil worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Unitil by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTL opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $797.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

