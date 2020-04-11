Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

UE stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

