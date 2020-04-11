Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

