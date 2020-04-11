WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

