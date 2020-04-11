WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

NYSE:BP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

