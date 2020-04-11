WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.01.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

