WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 125 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,586 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.