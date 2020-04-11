Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Sell

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi, maintains momentum, propelled by increasing demand in all three approved indications (polycythemiavera, myelofibrosis and the recent label expansion in acute GVHD). The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost sales. Moreover, its efforts to diversify the revenue base and develop the pipeline are impressive. However, pipeline failures are concerning. GRAVITAS-301, the phase III study of itacitinib as a treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed acute GVHD, did not meet the primary endpoint. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Jakafi for a major chunk of revenues. The recently-approved therapies will pose stiff competition to Jakafi and sales might take a hit. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.74.

Shares of INCY opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,171 shares of company stock worth $725,754 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

