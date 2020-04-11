Zacks: Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Partner Communications an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.93 million, a PE ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Partner Communications worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

