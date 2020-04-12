-$0.02 EPS Expected for MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of MAG traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 793,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,352. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

