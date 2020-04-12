$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. THL Credit posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

In related news, insider James R. Fellows bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,108.84. Insiders bought a total of 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

