$0.16 EPS Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,866,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

