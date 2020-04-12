$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Bridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

BDGE opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 153,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

