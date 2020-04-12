0x One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.16 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Coinone and IDEX. 0x has a total market capitalization of $111.90 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, DDEX, C2CX, BitBay, BitMart, Zebpay, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitbns, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Liqui, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Koinex, Livecoin, Tokenomy, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Radar Relay, Iquant, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Upbit, WazirX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, Coinone, Gatecoin, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, ABCC, AirSwap, Cobinhood, OTCBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.