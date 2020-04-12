0xBitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $596,105.51 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $596,105.51 and approximately $763,950.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.04768984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009139 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.