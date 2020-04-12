$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 million to $1.42 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 million to $5.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Biomerica stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 672,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,775. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

