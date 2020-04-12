1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLWS. ValuEngine cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

