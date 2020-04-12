A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $19.65 on Thursday. A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Get A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S alerts:

About A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S

Amplifon SpA operates in the hearing care retail market that empowers people to rediscover various emotions of sound. The company operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 29 countries and 5 continents. It also sells its products through 1,500 franchisees and 1,800 affiliates.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.