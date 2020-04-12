Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,006.56

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,006.56 and traded as low as $902.00. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at $935.00, with a volume of 177,975 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.71. The firm has a market cap of $837.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Richard Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,430 ($26,874.51).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

