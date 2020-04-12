ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

