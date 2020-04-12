Advanced Technology Coin Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $36,002.58 and $118.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,451,746 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.