Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated an average rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

