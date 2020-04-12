Aion Market Cap Hits $26.87 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Aion has a market cap of $26.87 million and $1.92 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Koinex, RightBTC and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

