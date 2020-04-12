Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $238.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.26.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $219.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.