Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

