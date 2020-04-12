AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $1,446,550.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,446,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,985.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24.

On Monday, January 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $42.72 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

