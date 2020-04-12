Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 9,170 Shares

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $211,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 288,101 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $6,853,922.79.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $6,125,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,411 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $1,391,095.26.

On Monday, March 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,598 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $380,277.90.

Alector stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.24. Alector Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

