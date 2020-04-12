Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Major Shareholder Sells $6,853,922.79 in Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 288,101 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $6,853,922.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 9,170 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $211,827.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,411 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $1,391,095.26.

On Monday, March 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,598 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $380,277.90.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alector from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alector by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alector by 212.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 124.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

