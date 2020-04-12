Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €229.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €225.64 ($262.38).

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ALV traded up €3.90 ($4.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €164.88 ($191.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,929 shares. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €206.71.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

