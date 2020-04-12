ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.17

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and traded as low as $19.05. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 26,592 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APELY shares. ValuEngine lowered ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.