American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $126.97.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.