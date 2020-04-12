American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.70 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.